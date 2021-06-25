Hi Everyone!
T.G.I.F.!
I hope you have taken the weather advice we’ve been giving over the past couple of days to “enjoy it while we have it!”
This splendid run of weather continues today and then cue up the "Lovin' Spoonful" cause it's going to be "Summer in the city, back of my neck feelin' dirty and gritty" as the oldies song says.
Today 83° then tomorrow we jump to 87°. Sunday Funday through late next week we are looking at the mid 90s and HUMID.
The word sticky is actually in the forecast for a few days along with the word hot.
BUT you have one more day to get outside and feel what really nice early summer weather is all about. In this case, it is OK to be a bit stingy with your time and reserve some for "Number 1!" It is Friday find that vibe, get outside, and make it yours.
MB!