ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man was charged in the murder of Erica Bonora, who was found dead inside an Annapolis apartment last week.
Zachary Murphy was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and numerous traffic offenses.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check around 2:48 p.m. on June 19. There, they found Bonora dead with signs of trauma to her upper body.
Officers learned that Bonora’s vehicle, a 2011 Nissan SUV, was missing. Hours later they found the vehicle occupied in the area of Spa Road and Forest Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled from police.
A pursuit began, but the driver crashed his vehicle into a tractor-trailer in Prince George's County, while trying to flee. The driver, later identified as Murphy, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was later arrested and charged.
Detectives said Murphy and Bonora knew each other.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
