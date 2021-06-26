DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Dundalk overnight.
Police said they responded to the 7000 block of Stansbury Rd. around 3 a.m., where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a minor injury.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.