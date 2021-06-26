BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in his car while he was parked in central Baltimore and died of his injuries Friday night.

Officers reported to the 1000 block of North Calvert Street, where the man had crashed his car. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the man was shot while he was parked on the 1000 block of Hunter Street, and he then drove away and crashed on North Calvert Street.

No suspect has been identified.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

There were two more shootings overnight.

At 1:44 a.m., officers reported to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and police said his injury is non life-threatening.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

At 3:53 a.m., officers reported to a shooting on the 4100 block of St. George’s Avenue, where they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, and police said his wounds are non life-threatening.

Police believe an unidentified suspect shot the victim after an argument.

If you have any information in the shooting, contact Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.