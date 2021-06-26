BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City announced Friday that Kenneth Maurice Tucker, who is believed to be one of Maryland’s longest-serving “juvenile lifers” is released from prison at the age of 64.

A Baltimore judge ruled in favor of a post-conviction settlement that resulted in his release. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby agreed to support Tucker’s release after a review led by Sentencing Review Unit Chief Becky Feldman.

Tucker was imprisoned at 17 in 1974 for his role in the shooting death of 58-year old Reverend Louis W. Foxwell. Tucker’s co-defendant is the one who shot the reverend.

Reverend Foxwell was a key figure in Baltimore’s deaf community, he served as the Director of Communications for the Maryland School of the Deaf in Frederick, and was the leader of the Christ United Methodist Church congregation.

The office said the Foxwell family did not oppose Tucker’s release.

While Tucker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a handgun, his co-defendant took his case to trial. Tucker was sentenced to life plus 10 years, while his co-defendant was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 55 years.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said Tucker’s co-defendant was paroled 30 years ago and went on to work for the state.

Tucker’s defense attorney, Sonia Kumar of the ACLU, said his remorse for his role in the fatal shooting fueled self-improvement and a commitment to victim awareness advocacy.

Tucker also earned his GED, an Associate’s Degree, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Coppin State University. He also helped start a reading club, a writing club, and a chess club in the prison system.

“Mr. Tucker was sent to prison as a teenager and is coming home a senior citizen,” said Kumar. “He has put in many more years than anyone could have expected and he has done the hard work to earn his second chance. It has been our privilege to support his efforts to obtain his freedom.”

Tucker turns 65 later this month, and he’ll be reunited with his elderly mother, who hasn’t seen him in years, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Tucker plans on mentoring and counseling young Black men in his community.

“Mr. Tucker is an example of someone who has transformed their life,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “While the pain his actions inflicted on Reverend Foxwell’s family and the community can never be reversed, it is clear he is a very different person with a new outlook on life.”