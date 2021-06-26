CHICAGO, IL (WJZ)– Chicago Police have arrested and charged 41-year-old Tony Robinson in connection with the stabbing death of a doctoral student from Maryland.
Police confirmed Robinson is also responsible for two other violent attacks against women in addition to the death of 31-year-old Anat Kimchi.
Kimchi was a University of Maryland doctoral candidate who was attacked and stabbed to death last weekend in Chicago.
Police say the man lived in a nearby homeless encampment and has been also charged with attacking a 25-year-old woman on June 10th and a 50-year old woman on June 13th.
Robinson faces several charges including one felony count of first degree murder and is currently being held at the Central Bond Court in Chicago.
