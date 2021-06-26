TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said a 30-year-old woman from Towson is facing weapons charges after entering a store armed with a stolen shotgun Friday.
Police said shortly before 7 p.m., Zakia Davis went into a store on the 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard and reportedly indicated that she was looking for someone.
Davis allegedly then quickly left the store and drove to another business, but discarded the shotgun before entering.
Police said Davis displayed erratic behavior at both businesses. Officers found Davis hiding on the 6900 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, and later found the shotgun.
It is unclear where the shotgun was stolen from.
Davis is being held without bond pending a bail-review hearing. She is charged with rifle/shotgun possession with a felony conviction, reckless endangerment, theft and other charges.