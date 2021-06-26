BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A profile on the murder of Dionay Smith aired Thursday night on Sins of The City, a TV One original series that covers mysterious, high profile crimes.
Dionay Smith was the brother of former Baltimore Police spokesman and former Baltimore mayoral candidate T.J. Smith. He was shot and killed in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore on July 2, 2017.READ MORE: Young Man Killed In City Shooting, Brother Of Baltimore Police Spokesman
An arrest was announced in Dionay’s death two days later, and Terrell Gibson was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.
I have no idea what to expect, but I’ve been transparent about my brother’s murder. Tonight at 9pm on @tvonetv, #SinsOfTheCity profiles Dion’s case. Next week, July 2nd, marks four years since his death…such a shame. Completely ridiculous, like all of this nonsense. https://t.co/s494wraFbxREAD MORE: Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Dionay Smith’s Killing
— T.J. Smith (@TJSmithSocial) June 25, 2021
The arrest comes shortly before the fourth anniversary of Dionay’s death. “Completely ridiculous,” said T.J. in a tweet. “Like all of this nonsense.”