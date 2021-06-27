COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:1.7 Earthquake, Baltimore, Edmonson Village, Irvington, Second Earthquake

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.7 magnitude earthquake in Irvington near Edmonson Village early Sunday morning.

The quake hit just before 2:00 a.m. This comes following Friday’s 2.6 magnitude earthquake. According to USGS, the epicenter of the quake was located at 39.295°N 76.690°W which is near Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

There are no reported injuries or damages.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

 

