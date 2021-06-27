BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.7 magnitude earthquake in Irvington near Edmonson Village early Sunday morning.
The quake hit just before 2:00 a.m. This comes following Friday's 2.6 magnitude earthquake. According to USGS, the epicenter of the quake was located at 39.295°N 76.690°W which is near Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
There are no reported injuries or damages.
