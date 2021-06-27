HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was stabbed to death in Halethorpe on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle shortly before 4:00 a.m. for a reported stabbing. On the scene, officers found Daniel Hutchins suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police said they have arrested a suspect & will release further information pending a bail review hearing.
Homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.