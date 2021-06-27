COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:city violence, Crime, East Baltimore, Fatal crash, Hit & Run, Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in East Baltimore on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Cedonia Avenue for a reported hit and run involving a pedistrian. On the scene, officers found a 68-year-old male victim unresponsive,

READ MORE: 'I Heard A Big Bang Like The First Day': 1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Baltimore Sunday

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

READ MORE: Police: 5 Rescued, 1 Injured After Small Plane Crashes Into Sinepuxent Bay

Crash Team investigators are investigating this incident and anyone with information is urged to dial 911.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: National Weather Service Predicting Dangerous Heat Indices For Beginning Of Work Week

 

CBS Baltimore Staff