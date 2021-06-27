BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in East Baltimore on Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Cedonia Avenue for a reported hit and run involving a pedistrian. On the scene, officers found a 68-year-old male victim unresponsive,
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Crash Team investigators are investigating this incident and anyone with information is urged to dial 911.