BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a humane society in Howard County is raided and shut down, a group of animal lovers with a newfound hope aims to rebuild the facility and make it home again for animals in need
"I walk away with a lot of hope and a lot of excitement about the future," said Mona Hicks, Canine Humane Network.
Hicks is the executive director of the K9 Humane Network. She said the Animal Welfare Society of Howard County needs their support as they work to rebuild after a raid closed the facility in 2019.
"Many animals kept here had to be euthanized and in terrible condition and it was really tough," said Mona Hicks.
A worker at the time told WJZ the facility was understaffed. President Robert Hicks said this time around things will be better for the animals
“This facility has been through some difficult times and they want assurance it’ll be different than previous administration,” said Robert Hicks, President of Animal Welfare Society.
The facility needs work. Mona Hicks said demolition, repairs, upgrades and equipment are all needed to reopen their doors. However, with help from the public and other agencies, they hope to pull it off.
“And make it a facility the community could be proud of and would want to come and adopt animals from,” said Mona Hicks.