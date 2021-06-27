BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing vulnerable man last seen on Sunday evening.
Chris Gortsema, 34, was last seen in the 1600 block of East Fort Avenue around 9:24 p.m. He was wearing a black tank top and khaki-colored shorts. Gortsema is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: National Weather Service Predicting Dangerous Heat Indices For Beginning Of Work Week