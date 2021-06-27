COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say two teenagers were shot following a fight in the 400 block of East Pratt Street near the Inner  Harbor on Saturday Night.

Officers assigned to the Inner Harbor reported hearing gunshots around 10:43p.m.

The officers quickly responded to the area of the shooting and found a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates a group of juveniles were fighting in the 400 block of East Pratt Street when an unidentified suspect produced a gun and shot the two victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

