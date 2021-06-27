COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous heat indices for the Baltimore region for the beginning of the work week.

Temperatures are expected to reach 93 degrees on Monday with heat index values as high as 100. On Tuesday, the forecasted high is 96 degrees with a heat index of 101.

Daytime highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday. Officials want to remind Marylanders to stay hydrated and cool.

Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures. A list of cooling centers can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

