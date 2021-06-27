COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police confirmed that one person was injured following a small plane crashed near Ocean City Muni Airport on Sunday.

Troopers received a call shortly before 2:00 p.m. for a private aircraft that crashed into Sinepuxent Bay. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, Matthew Cotigiani, 25, of Utah, advised that smoke filled the cabin as he attempted to shut off the single-engine plane.

As the pilot attempted to land at the airport, the aircraft bounced on the runway and crashed into the bay east of the end of the runway.

One of the five occupants was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were notified. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

 

 

