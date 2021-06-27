OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police confirmed that one person was injured following a small plane crashed near Ocean City Muni Airport on Sunday.
Earlier today, NRP officers assisted with a rescue involving five subjects that landed in the water due to a plane crash. https://t.co/9UtGeMBPBs pic.twitter.com/MGykl5CpxqREAD MORE: 33-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Stabbed In Halethorpe, Suspect Arrested
— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) June 27, 2021
Troopers received a call shortly before 2:00 p.m. for a private aircraft that crashed into Sinepuxent Bay. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, Matthew Cotigiani, 25, of Utah, advised that smoke filled the cabin as he attempted to shut off the single-engine plane.
As the pilot attempted to land at the airport, the aircraft bounced on the runway and crashed into the bay east of the end of the runway.
One of the five occupants was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were notified. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
