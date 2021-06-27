LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — WSSC Water is investigating a ransomware attack from May 24 that impacted a portion of their network that operates non-essential business systems.
"WSSC Water continues to produce and deliver safe, clean water to 1.8 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties and at no time was the quality or reliability of our drinking water in jeopardy," said WSSC Water Police and Homeland Security Director David McDonough.
The ransomware virus was removed in a matter of hours and WSSC Water is fully operational. The virus was not successful but the criminals were able to gain access to internal files.
Any individuals whose information was exposed will be contacted and offered five years of free credit monitoring with $1 million in identity theft insurance.
"These attacks have become more common, especially in recent weeks, and WSSC Water has prepared for this type of event," added McDonough. WSSC Water is still continuing to investigate this incident.
The FBI, Maryland Attorney General and state and local homeland security officials were also notified.
All individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant and closely examine their financial statements and report anything suspicious to their bank or card issuer. Individuals can also access identitytheft.gov to report any suspicious activity and to learn how to freeze their credit.
While the investigation is ongoing, if individuals have questions or would like more information, please call 1-833-406-2411 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.