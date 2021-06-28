BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was shot Monday morning in East Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Oliver Street for a report of a shooting around 9:25 a.m.
There they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.