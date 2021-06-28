HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was stabbed to death in Halethorpe on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle shortly before 4:00 a.m. for a reported stabbing. On the scene, officers found Daniel Hutchins suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police announced Monday that 28-year-old Takeya Oakley was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing. Oakley remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center held on no bond pending a bail review hearing.
Homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.
This story was originally published on June 27, 2021.