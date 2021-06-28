TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation announced plans to construct a new roundabout in Towson near Cromwell Valley Elementary.
“Baltimore County residents deserve safe roadways, which is why our administration has continually provided significant funding for road resurfacing and traffic calming,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “I’d like to thank the Department of Public Works and Transportation for their efforts on this project to further improve safety in the Campus Hills and Cromwell Valley communities.”
County officials also announced the construction of a raised pedestrian crosswalk in the area.
“This is another example of responding to community concerns about traffic safety along a heavily-traveled corridor,” Councilman David Marks said. “Along with the upgraded water system in Campus Hills, it’s another investment in one of Towson’s oldest communities.”