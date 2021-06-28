COVID LATESTMore Than 74% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of the Vaccines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, James Holt, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

James Holt, Jr., 52, was last seen on June 27, 2021 in the 1800 block of North Rosedale Street.

He is 5-foot-6 tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, maroon shorts and blue sandals.

Holt is suffering from early signs of dementia.

Anyone who has seen him and or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at (443-984-7385 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff