ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — A memorial in remembrance of the five people who died in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette was unveiled on Monday, the third anniversary of the attack.

Friends and family of the victims and survivors attended the event at an Annapolis park, along with local officials. Author and journalist David Simon also spoke at the dedication.

A memorial titled “Guardians of the First Amendment” includes five pillars to represent the five lives lost in the shooting: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The memorial includes a rounded brick edifice, which will hold a panel showing the First Amendment.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman gave speech about protecting the First Amendment and honoring the lives of the five lost in the shooting.

Pittman said he’s angry that journalism is under attack, not only by some American people and leaders, but by companies too.

“I thought a lot about what to say today. I needed to sort through a lot of very strong opinions, about the attack on our newspaper – about the loss of Gerald, Rob, John, Rebecca, and Wendi – about this country’s failure to confront its epidemic of gun violence – about the value of journalism as a profession – about the healthy impact of local newspapers on local government – and about the means by which Alden Global Capital, our newspaper’s brand new owner, grows the wealth of its investors,” Pittman said.

He said he invited Alden to join them at the dedication Monday, but they were not in attendance.

“I hope that they will visit this community soon. I hope that their stockholders hear our story, and work with us to grow, rather than shrink, our newspaper. And if they don’t, I hope that we can find a way to recreate what they take away from us,” Pittman said. “We need a damn paper.”

Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed June 28, 2021, “Freedom of the Press Day” in honor of the five Capital Gazette employees who were murdered three years ago.

“It has now been three years since five employees of the Capital Gazette lost their lives in a horrific act of violence,” said Hogan. “Today, as we dedicate a new memorial in their honor, we are reminded that our First Amendment—and our democracy itself—depends on a strong, vibrant, and unfettered free press. We must all continue to work hard to guard and defend that at all costs.”

Gunman Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he says he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness. A jury has recently been selected to determine whether Ramos should be sentenced to prison or committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

