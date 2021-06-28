BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out at a new Bethesda home in its final stages of construction Monday causing $1.5 million in damages.
Montgomery County Fire And Rescue Services was called to a home in the 9100 block of Kittery Lane around 4:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw a portion of the home fully engulfed in flames. The fire caused a partial collapse of the home and there are concerns now about the integrity of the structure.
The home did have sprinklers and no injuries were reported.
Officially investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but say one possibility is the spontaneous combustion of rags and brushes with organic floor stain.
MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that although the community was concerned the fire may have started due to a fireworks shows at the Bethesda Country Club Sunday night, investigators have ruled that out as a cause.
MORE NEWS: 'Guardians of the First Amendment' Memorial Unveiled On Anniversary Of Capital Gazette Newspaper Attack
Inquiring minds want to know….@MontgomeryCoMD DYK There was a fireworks display at the Bethesda country club last night between 9 & 10 PM. (Bethesda CC is not far away) Several neighbors were speculating, but fire investigators have all but ruled this out as a cause of the fire. https://t.co/0hc6MVjI0f pic.twitter.com/4UIiv1S3Mf
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 28, 2021