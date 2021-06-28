HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The stars of the tennis world made their return to the courts of the All-England Club for the first time in two years on Monday and a Maryland native pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the day. 23-year-old Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville defeated third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in first round play Monday morning.
Tiafoe never trailed in the match and knocked the French Open runner-up from the tournament thanks to some stellar shots throughout the match.
Tiafoe bringing in some hotshots. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZAPPrOQGtH
— Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) June 28, 2021
Currently ranked 57th in the world, Tiafoe did have an advantage going into the match as he had played three grass court warm up tournaments heading into Wimbledon. He won the Nottingham Challenger picking up his first title on grass and then followed that up with a quarterfinals run at the Queen’s Club Championships last weekend.
The win marked Tiafoe's first career victory over a ATP Top 5 ranked player. Tiafoe awaits the winner of the Roberto Carballes Baena and Vasek Pospisil match in the second round. If he's able to win that match, Tiafoe would match his best ever result at Wimbledon. He made it to Round 3 back in 2018.
Wimbledon was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.