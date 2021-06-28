ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday that covid-19 vaccinations will be available to Merriweather concert attendees this season beginning July 3.

“Howard County has made tremendous progress in vaccinating our residents, leading the state across demographics – but we’re not stopping until we’ve reached anyone who still wants or needs a vaccine,” said Ball. “Merriweather attracts visitors of all ages, from all over our region, and this is a clear opportunity to ensure that we’re removing barriers and providing access to vaccines to more people. We know that a virus does not see borders, and the more we can help our region get vaccinated, the better off we all will be.”

Howard County Fire and EMS Mobile Integrated Community Health Team along with Health Department nurses will be on-site with all three Covid-19 vaccines.

The first clinic on July 3 will be located in the concession stand area of South Plaza. A minimum of 100 doses will be stocked per event by the Health Department.

“This valuable partnership between the Health Department and the MICH is one that has allowed Howard County to successfully vaccinate so many of our citizens,” said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer. “Working together at Merriweather is yet another unique example of meeting people where they are and making it easy to get needed healthcare, like the COVID vaccine.”

“The MICH and the Howard County Health Department are continuously looking for new and innovative ways to ensure that everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine has access to it,” said Fire Chief William Anuszewski. “We hope that having a presence at Merriweather will encourage concert-goers to take full advantage of this vaccination opportunity with ease.”

“Merriweather is so excited to be reopening this weekend,” said Jean Parker, Merriweather General Manager. “We are equally as thrilled to team together with the Howard County Health Department and Fire & Rescue providing easy access to vaccines while enjoying live music again!”

Howard County leads the state in vaccination efforts with 65.1 percent of all residents fully vaccinated and 76.9 percent of residents 12 and over fully vaccinated.

To find a vaccine clinic, or learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit vaccine.howardcountymd.gov.