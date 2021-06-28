COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police charged a Baltimore man in the June 23 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Columbia.
Jawon Stanford Ferguson, 38, of North Curley Street, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and a weapon violation.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Heat Wave Underway, Dangerous Heat Indices Starting Monday
Ferguson was arrested on June 26 in Baltimore. He’s being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Howard County Police responded to a parking garage in the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle on June 23 after receiving a report about a unresponsive woman inside a vehicle.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At Bethesda Home Early Monday; $1.5M In Damages
Police found 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago of Windsor Mill was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Howard County General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives learned that Ferguson and Santiago were inside a restaurant together before they walked back to the victim’s vehicle inside the parking garage. That’s when investigators believe Ferguson allegedly shot Santiago before fleeing.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Where Do Things Stand With Another Relief Payment?
The motive remains under investigation.