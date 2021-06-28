COVID LATESTMore Than 74% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of the Vaccines
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Baltimore, Heat, Heat Wave, Summer Temperatures, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heatwave is underway in the Baltimore region and across parts of the U.S.

The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous heat indices for the Baltimore region lasting through the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees on Tuesday with a heat index of 102.

Daytime highs are expected to be 97 on Wednesday with a heat index of 104.

Temperatures are then expected to go down to 80 by Friday.

Officials are reminding Marylanders to stay hydrated and cool. A list of cooling centers in Baltimore city can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov.

The Maryland Department of Health released a few tips on how to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

