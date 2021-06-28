BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous heat indices for the Baltimore region for the beginning of the work week.
Temperatures are expected to reach 93 degrees on Monday with heat index values as high as 100. On Tuesday, the forecasted high is 96 degrees with a heat index of 101.READ MORE: Maryland's Kayla DiCello Will Serve As An Alternate On US Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team
Daytime highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday. Officials want to remind Marylanders to stay hydrated and cool.
Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures. A list of cooling centers can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
The @NWS_BaltWash is predicting dangerous heat indices for the next few days. Make sure to stay hydrated, stay in air conditioning as much as possible and be sure to check on family and friends who may have trouble coping with the heat. Make sure your pets are also kept cool. pic.twitter.com/XxYPt2RDLeREAD MORE: Memorial To Be Dedicated On Anniversary Of Capital Gazette Newspaper Attack
— Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) June 27, 2021
The heat is on the next several days! Updated forecast tonight on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/wnv2axCngP
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 27, 2021MORE NEWS: Roadway Safety Devices Being Installed On I-695 In Baltimore County