ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Kayla DiCello will serve as an alternate on the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team.

DiCello, who is from Boyd’s, will travel the team lead by Simone Biles to Tokyo, Japan next month to compete.

Her performance Sunday at the Olympic trials in St. Louis helped her be named an alternate. She’s a 2021 U.S. floor exercise silver medalist.

Congratulations poured in for the 17-year-old from Montgomery County.

Gabe Albornoz, an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council, sent his congratulations to Kayla in a tweet.

“Congrats to MoCo’s own @kayladicello for her remarkable performance at tonight’s US Olympic Gymnast trials! She made the team as an alternate and will travel to Tokyo next month. Congrats to Kayla and her family!” he tweeted.

See photos from Sunday’s competition below: