By CBS Baltimore Staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Kayla DiCello will serve as an alternate on the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team.

DiCello, who is from Boyd’s, will travel the team lead by Simone Biles to Tokyo, Japan next month to compete.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 27: The women representing Team USA pose following the Women’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Her performance Sunday at the Olympic trials in St. Louis helped her be named an alternate. She’s a 2021 U.S. floor exercise silver medalist.

Congratulations poured in for the 17-year-old from Montgomery County.

Gabe Albornoz, an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council, sent his congratulations to Kayla in a tweet.

Congrats to MoCo’s own @kayladicello for her remarkable performance at tonight’s US Olympic Gymnast trials! She made the team as an alternate and will travel to Tokyo next month. Congrats to Kayla and her family!” he tweeted.

See photos from Sunday’s competition below:

