EUGENE, Ore. (AP/WJZ) — Anne Arundel County native and Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz Jr. makes the men’s track and field Olympic team. It’s his third time on the Olympic team.

Centrowitz won gold at the 2016 Brazil Games.

Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, but it was uncertain whether he’ll go to Tokyo because he hadn’t run the Olympic standard.

Hocker finished in a personal best 3 minutes, 35.28 seconds, edging former Oregon standout Centrowitz Jr., who finished in 3:35.34.

Hocker poured on the speed down the stretch, catching Centrowitz as the crowd at Hayward Field wildly cheered. Yared Nuguse also made the Olympic team, finishing third in 3:36.19.

Hocker just missed out on the Olympic standard by .28 seconds, so now he’ll wait for a ruling on whether he can compete.

He also won the NCAA title in the event just some two weeks ago, besting Notre Dame’s Nuguse, the defending champion.