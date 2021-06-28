ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After more than a year of restrictions due to covid-19, the U.S. Naval Academy was approved to transition back to allow general visitation starting Friday, July 2 at 7 a.m.

The Naval Academy will retain some basic health protection measures inside social distancing for non-immunized personnel.

General visitors will be allowed to walk onto the installations between general visiting hours, sunrise to 7 p.m. with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security REAL ID compliant photo ID or U.S. or foreign passport. Guests must be able to explain their purpose of visiting, location of event and name or address of the resident they are visiting. General visitors will be screened.

Here’s two other types of visitors that can access the grounds:

● General visitors with government-issued disability parking/placard license plates or placards may be granted vehicle access at Gate 1 and Gate 8 during FPCON Alpha and Bravo during general visiting hours (sunrise to 7 p.m.) and for special events. The individual with disabilities shall be in the vehicle and provide REAL I.D. Act compliant identification for identity proofing as listed on the Department of Homeland Security website (https://www.dhs.gov/real-id). The photo identification will be compared to the parking certification card that was issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) along with the issued disability parking/placard. The operator of the vehicle shall submit to a vehicle inspection at the Entry Control Point (ECP).

● General visitors arriving for a personal ceremony (funeral, retirement, etc.) by vehicle may be granted access at Gate 1 or Gate 8 but must provide a REAL ID Act compliant identification for identity proofing as listed on the Department of Homeland Security website (https://www.dhs.gov/real-id). The operator of the vehicle shall submit to a vehicle inspection at the Entry Control Point (ECP).

While the Yard will soon open to the general public, the USNA said many of the retail business areas are not staffed at full capacity.

On July 4th:

● Gate 1 will be closed to inbound and outbound vehicular traffic beginning at 6 p.m., July 4, until 6 a.m, July 5. All vehicles will use Gate 8.

● When exiting Gate 8, all vehicles will be required to turn right and cross the Naval Academy Bridge to reduce traffic exiting Annapolis.

● There will be a roadblock beginning at 6 p.m. until the conclusion of fireworks on Bronson Rd. next to the Sailing center. Traffic will not be allowed on Turner Joy Road.