BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In less than two months, 70 of the world’s best golfers will compete in Baltimore County for the first time in 59 years.

The PGA Tour is back at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills for the BMW Championship.

Steve Fader is the Chairman of Caves Valley Golf Club. “We are very much looking forward to showing the world what Baltimore County and the greater Baltimore Metro community has to offer,” he said at the podium on Media Day.

.@JordanSpieth is looking forward to playing at Caves Valley Golf Club again in Owings Mills. The @BMWchamps is less than 2 months away! @wjz pic.twitter.com/qloCj78WTR — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) June 28, 2021

The Western Golf Association called Baltimore a “golf starved market” which made it a perfect fit.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is excited about the opportunity.

“All you have to do is get people to get people to our County and this region and it sells itself,” Olszewski said. “We obviously were more than happy to be a partner and offer all our resources to make this work.”

We’re not even into July yet and it’s already been a huge turnout in terms of ticket sales with a 40 percent increase from 2019’s BMW Championship that happened in Illinois.

It’s a multimillion-dollar impact on the area. Orioles and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. plans to be one of the thousands of spectators on hand.

“Watching something and bringing that event to this area that I’m so prideful of Baltimore County and Baltimore, I think it’s just fantastic so I’m in,” the 19-time MLB All-Star said.

Caves Valley has been the site of College Championships and many other events but this will a major chance for the region to show it can support a tournament as big as the PGA Tour.