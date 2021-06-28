OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — An intersection in Overlea was the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night after a man was struck while walking.
Police are still looking for the driver and trying to piece together what happened. A resident who has lived in the area for 22 years said the traffic pattern at the intersection of Cedonia Ave and Hamilton Ave has recently changed.
Other pedestrians on foot said many intersections in the city have changed recently. “Not knowing what to expect because you’re not warned, you’re not getting the warning,” said one neighbor. “One day you could come out and that street could be one way, the next day the pattern could change completely.”
A woman who lives near the street where the crash happened said she heard the commotion but did not know what happened. "I just heard a lot of sirens and ambulance and police coming down," she said.
After hearing the 68-year-old-man passed away residents reacted. “It’s horrible, it’s horrible because sometimes I’ve seen accidents where people have lost their life and I’m sorry to hear that someone lost their life.”
Police are not releasing any information about the victim as of now. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.