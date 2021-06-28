BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Trace McSorley and his now fiance Kasey Morano.
McSorley proposed to his long-time girlfriend over the weekend at Renault Winery Resort and she said yes!
Take a look at the beautiful proposal below:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to the two of them!