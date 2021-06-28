MARYLAND HEAT WAVEBaltimore City Issues Code Red Alert For Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Raves, Engaged, Football, Kasey Morano, Quarterback, Sports, Trace McSorely

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Trace McSorley and his now fiance Kasey Morano.

McSorley proposed to his long-time girlfriend over the weekend at Renault Winery Resort and she said yes!

READ MORE: Celebration Turned Into Tragedy: Texas Mother Of USNA Midshipman Killed By Stray Bullet In Annapolis

Take a look at the beautiful proposal below:

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Baltimore Issues 'Code Red' Alert, Wednesday Forecasted To Be Hottest Day Of The Week

Congratulations to the two of them!

CBS Baltimore Staff