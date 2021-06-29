MARYLAND HEAT WAVEDangerous Heat Indices Expected To Continue Through Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced that they have arrested two men in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Darrin Barnes.

A second victim was also seriously injured.

Jamell Smith, 32, and Michael J. Curry, 40, were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. The suspects were arrested this morning.

According to charges, the two conspired to kill Barnes in retaliation to a dispute that occurred days prior.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue just after 12 a.m. on June 14 and found a man and a woman in the parking lot of BJ Mallards suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took both victims to an area hospital, but Barnes later died.

Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

CBS Baltimore Staff