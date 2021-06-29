MARYLAND HEAT WAVEDangerous Heat Indices Expected To Continue Through Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, City news, Crime, Police, Shooting, violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was found shot in the chest in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Harford Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a shot spotter alert. On the scene, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Eastern District shooting detectives as well as Homicide detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit a tip online. 

