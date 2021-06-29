ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A celebration turned into a tragedy after a mother was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting outside a hotel patio in Annapolis. Police said she was in town from Houston, Texas visiting her son who was getting inducted into the Naval Academy.

#AACO police are speaking now about a Midshipman’s mother who was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Tuesday morning. Police say she was sitting at an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel when she was hit – the bullet came from a street over and traveled a distance. @wjz pic.twitter.com/u4fSUsHNfT READ MORE: Second Phase Of Capital Gazette Mass Shooting Trial Begins — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 29, 2021

“She was such as textbook mother, took care of everyone,” said Veranna Phillips, friend.

Annapolis Police said 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings was visiting to celebrate her son — A midshipman being inducted into the Naval Academy.

Officials said she was sitting outside on the hotel patio with her husband and another couple when she was killed by stray bullets early Tuesday morning.

Her friend, Veranna Phillips said the news is a nightmare. “I’m still thinking that this is not true and I’m going to wake up or something because it’s like, how did this happen?” said Phillips.

Police said Cummings was shot more than once. They believe the bullets came from a nearby shooting on a pleasant street – where people were shooting at an empty car. However, no suspects are in custody.

“We have detectives working around the clock,” said Ed Jackson, Police Chief. “What I would say to the shooter is turn yourself in. We’re coming after you.”

Police said cummings was in Annapolis for her son, Leonard Cummings III, who friends know as Trey. He’s a midshipman and football prospect.

Police say Cummings was in town with her husband to celebrate her son – a midshipman who was being inducted into the Naval Academy. It would’ve been a celebration that turned into a horrific tragedy @wjz https://t.co/vwe2NUO7P6 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 29, 2021

“This city’s heart is broken somebody has lost their mom on their most proudest day probably of her life,” said Gavin Buckley, Mayor of Annapolis.

Phillips said she was talking to Cummings about their sons playing football at the academy just hours before she was killed. “She was so proud, beaming. This is what she wanted for Trey.” Phillips added that she will be missed.

“Asking if I’m going to miss her is just, yeah oh my goodness, I’m still just talking about it in a tense that she’s here,” said Phillips.

Police said that they are still looking at surveillance video. They said they did have a few leads, however, they are offering up to $2,000 for anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest.

The family has set up a gofundme account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/michelle-jordan-cummings-memorial-fund.