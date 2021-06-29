TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The 140th Maryland State Fair will be fully open from August 26 to September 6, and pre-registration is open for the fair’s numerous competitions.
Thanks to the pandemic, last year's fair was closed to the general public, but this year, the fair anticipates high attendance and a high number of new entries for competitions.
“The pandemic resulted in a renewed interest in home gardening and farming,” said Maryland State Fair Farm & Garden Superintendent Bill Langlotz. “Therefore, we expect a larger number of first-time exhibitors and increased entries in all Farm & Garden categories at this year’s Maryland State Fair.”
To enter your best produce, flowers and more in the Farm and Garden Competitions, find out more and sign up here.
If you don’t have a green thumb, there are plenty of other competitions to enter. There’s a variety of home arts competitions ranging from baked goods, to fine arts, to photography!
Check out a full list of competitions and registration information on the state fair's website.