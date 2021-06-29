COVID LATESTState Positivity At 0.54%
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heatwave is underway in the Baltimore region and across parts of the U.S.

The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous heat indices for the Baltimore region lasting through the middle of the week.

Marty Bass said though the high is 96 degrees, the Real Feel is up at 106 degrees thanks to little shade. The day will start very warm and humid, and then become hot and humid.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees Tuesday with a heat index of 102.

Daytime highs are expected to be 97 on Wednesday with a heat index of 104.

Temperatures are then expected to go down to 80 by Friday.

Officials are reminding Marylanders to stay hydrated and cool. A list of cooling centers in Baltimore city can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov.

The Maryland Department of Health released a few tips on how to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

