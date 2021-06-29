ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police said a woman was killed by a stray bullet while sitting on a hotel patio in Annapolis Monday night.
WJZ has confirmed that the woman killed was the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman.READ MORE: Baltimore City Schools Hosts State Of The District Address To Help Prepare For Upcoming School Year
Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the hotel on the unit block of West Street, where they found the woman. Police said officers and EMTs attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe shots from Pleasant Street traveled to the woman, and she was not the target of the shooting.
Annapolis Mayor Buckley sent his sympathies to the family.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For Lisa Andrews, Last Seen In Northwest Baltimore
“There is no circumstance where this can be tolerated,” said Buckley. “We are focused on getting guns off the street but it only takes one criminal with a gun for the results to be tragic. This was a horrific outcome for the kind of everyday gun violence that many cities across America see. Annapolis is sadly not immune.”
Buckley said a crisis intervention team is assisting the victim’s family. He said every police resource is being used to solve this case.
Annapolis Police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
MORE NEWS: Over $13 Million In Funding Announced For Maryland Waterway Improvement