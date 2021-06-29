BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching, officials are encouraging Marylanders to attend public firework displays.
"I would highly suggest the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," said Fire Marshall Brian Geraci.
Officials are offering these tips to avoid any injuries:
- Leave fireworks to the professionals. Consider attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays scheduled throughout Maryland every year. Fireworks are prohibited in Baltimore City, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Harford, and Howard Counties as well as Ocean City.
- Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area.
- Read and follow label warnings and instructions.
- Do not allow small children to use fireworks.
- Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
- Have a bucket of water or hose available
- Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
"Fireworks have been a long tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season." adds the State Fire Marshal. "By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland."
A list of firework shows in Maryland can be found here.