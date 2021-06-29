BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures topping out in the upper 90S, Maryland is feeling the heat.

“Even my house is hot, it’s not ok,” said Alexandra Watts. Even with the triple-digit heat index, a few snuck in a workout at Druid Hill Park.

“I didn’t even realize it was 90,” said Micah Morrissey. “I like the sun though, it gives me energy.”

Dr. Hania Habeeb, with MedStar Health, said if you have to be outside take precautions. “Schedule any outdoor activity earlier in the day instead of mid-day. Try to hydrate, take frequent breaks.”

Dr. Habeeb said anything over 90 degrees is the danger zone and if you’re not careful you could be at risk of heat exhaustion, or worse a heat stroke.

“That is a medical emergency,” said Dr. Habeeb. “You want to make sure you seek medical attention right away.”

Still, families couldn’t help but venture outside in search of a way to cool off, and the splash pad at west shore park offers the reprieve they were searching for.

“This is so beautiful, it’s free, my kids can cool off,” said melissa Widerquist of Lewisburg, PA.

“I’m cool under this tree, and they’re keeping cool in the water,” said Deidre Brock of Baltimore.