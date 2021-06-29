BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s eviction moratorium ends August 15, and in response, United Way of Central Maryland is expanding its Strategic Targeted Eviction Program (STEP) to residents in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Harford County and Howard County.

The United Way is set to work with local governments and landlords to distribute $43 million to pay up to 12 months of back pay rent for eligible residents. The organization said the expansion is projected to help 3,100 households avoid eviction and homelessness.

The first iteration of the STEP program provided $4,300 on average per household, but with the increased funding, the organization said it estimates households will qualify for $13,500 in aid.

The funding comes from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“Our recent COVID-19 Impact Survey showed that one of the top concerns for Maryland residents throughout the pandemic was housing,” said Franklyn Baker, President and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “As we continue to address the needs of those affected most by this pandemic, stable, secure housing is one of our top focus areas. January’s efforts through our Strategic Targeted Eviction Program directly, and quickly, addressed this need for approximately 935 households, and we are pleased to expand this critical initiative to Baltimore City and the surrounding counties to keep people in their homes as our region works to recover and rebuild.”

The STEP program will bundle past due accounts in bulk, and because the organization is working with landlords and property managers, tenants don’t need to apply individually. Landlords agree to waive all fees and costs, as well as agree not to evict tenants for at least 90 days after their accounts has been settled.

The program will also pay for past-due utilities, and even provide up to three months of future rent for some tenants.

“Lack of access to safe, affordable housing has historically been the reality for too many Baltimore families. The pandemic magnified this reality, forcing us to build out a multi-faceted response that includes the support and engagement of community-based organizations,” said Tisha Edwards, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success, which is administering Baltimore City’s Eviction Prevention Program through its Baltimore City Community Action Partnership (CAP) centers. “The United Way STEP Program is core to our efforts to expand our ability to meet the increasing need of families that are at risk of eviction.”