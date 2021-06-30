BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy was struck by a car in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the child was struck in the Unit block of Culver Street, in the Southwest District.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Investigating After A Body Was Found In Gwynns Falls
The child sustained head and neck injuries and was transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The driver remained at the scene.READ MORE: Reward Increased In Killing of Midshipman’s Mom In Annapolis As FBI, ATF Join Investigation; Naval Academy Rallies Around Her Son
The child is said to be in stable condition and is conscious and alert at the hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.MORE NEWS: Unemployed Workers Union Files Class Action Lawsuit In Hopes That A Federal Judge Will Reinstate Enhanced Benefits
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now