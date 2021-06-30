TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As Maryland’s state of emergency ends Thursday the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners announced that the temporary allowance of to-go cocktails will end Thursday too. But it might not be the end for the policy.
The board will hold a hearing July 12 to consider extending the to-go cocktail privileges. County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the extension could help pull local restaurants out of a pandemic slump.
"As we continue to plan our post-pandemic recovery, we should support the efforts of our small businesses to innovate and diversify their offerings," Olszewski said. "We're proud to have already taken a number of steps to support our bars and restaurants. Continuing to-go cocktails would be another commonsense step to drive the continued recovery of this hard-hit industry."
Olszewski waived liquor license fees for the year in March to further help restaurants struggling in the pandemic.