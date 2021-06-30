BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new business named “The Spotlight” has opened in Towson Town Center and is designed specifically for content creators.

Fire up that iPhone, free up some storage space and get ready to produce some awesome content. The Spotlight is a place where creators can get creative.

Did my first TikTok dance. Get the story behind @atthespotlight, a content creator space in Towson, on @wjz pic.twitter.com/xp4XWA18Nf — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) June 30, 2021

“We give them a space to create content to put them on the platforms like other creators who are making money off of ad dollars and sponsors,” said Katoriae Brown.

A total of 25 custom-made backgrounds filled with props and professional lighting.

Katoriae Brown started the business as a way to spend more time with family and leaned on her background as a model to bring it to life.

“I’m very humbled that something that began in my head is now a reality, is actually serving the community and making people a lot happier,” said Brown.

They opened in early June and have been a hit ever since.

“I think The Spotlight is an awesome place for content creators to come and try to create some of the things they see online and even create some new things themselves,” said Rae Nicole Davis, Professional Model/Content Creator.

Professional photographer Brian Tru, also Katoriaes husband, not only helped build the sets but can also take your photos.

A small $25 will get you 30 minutes to use any and all sets. Professional photographer and Brown’s husband, Brian Tru, is also available to take your photo for an additional fee.

“And if there’s a customer who wants to come in and not take photos with their cell phone, I can take those photos for the customers,” said Tru.

Helping bring out that star that lives in us all.