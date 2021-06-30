LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Some passengers flying with Southwest have experienced a number of problems after the airline had to delay or cancel a number of flights over recent weeks.
In June, the airline had to ground hundreds of flights across the country due to a technical issue and problems with their computer reservation system.READ MORE: Travel Troubles For Thousands Of People Flying Southwest Airlines Including Here In Baltimore
On Tuesday, the airline provided this statement to WJZ:
Over the last several days, thunderstorms across the nation have impacted some of the cities with our busiest flight schedules. As a result, we’ve been implementing some proactive cancelations to alert Customers sooner to changes in their flights and minimize delays at the airport.
While we don’t have an airport-by-airport breakdown of impacts felt at your local airport, we’ve seen some cancelations and delays throughout most of our network as a result of the weather’s impact including BWI. For affected customers, we appreciate their patience as our teams work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.
There was a report on a national news website that includes some inaccurate information regarding “thousands of flights canceled.” On Monday and Tuesday of this week, we canceled a total of about 350 flights out of about 7,000 total flights between those two days.
According to the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport website, about 8 departing flights were canceled on June 30 and 8 arriving flights were canceled.