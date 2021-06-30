BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Federal Relief Act budgeted aid for states to provide additional relief for the unemployed through September 2021, however, in June Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland would be discontinuing the additional federal benefit.

The governor cited that the number of vaccinated people and the job supply in the state and said there was no longer a need.

The federal benefit put an additional $300 into the pockets of every unemployed Marylander. Governor Hogan discontinued that additional aid which will go into effect this Saturday.

The Unemployed Workers Union is taking this matter to court, hoping a federal judge will reverse the Governor’s decision and allow the unemployed to continue collecting the federal benefit until September.

“To stop Governor Hogan from ceasing federal aid this Saturday, July 3,” Alec Summerfield, the Union’s attorney, said of Wednesday’s goal.

“The people that we work for need these benefits,” Summerfield said. “We want to make sure that all Marylanders still get their unemployment.”

Maryland is one of over 24 states discontinuing the enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

In June, Governor Hogan said, “While these federal programs provided temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages.”

But Sharon Black, of the Unemployed Workers Union, said there are still thousands unemployed, many still waiting for their unemployment benefits.

“Some folks have not gotten a dime of their money since the pandemic began,” said Black, who vowed not one single unemployed Marylander will be left behind.