By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were born and raised in Maryland, then crab picking is like second nature. However, for a few of our favorite football players, the task was a little more difficult.

Players from the Baltimore Ravens attempted to crack open a few crabs in a hilarious video shared on their youtube page.

We can say, they gave it their best shot!

Check out the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOVDuSIW9JA

