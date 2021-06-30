BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were born and raised in Maryland, then crab picking is like second nature. However, for a few of our favorite football players, the task was a little more difficult.
Do Ravens players know how to pick a Maryland crab?? 🦀🦀
They give it their best shot…🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/exlNpNpnzl
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 30, 2021
Players from the Baltimore Ravens attempted to crack open a few crabs in a hilarious video shared on their youtube page.
We can say, they gave it their best shot!
Check out the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOVDuSIW9JA