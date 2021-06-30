BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials are holding a press conference Wednesday morning on the city’s coronavirus response.
#HappeningNow @MayorBMScott addressing the heat saying 'it's hot hot,' and urging people to protect themselves from the intense heat we are experiencing now @wjz #CodeRed pic.twitter.com/AXd6GxDIFV
Scott announced on June 16 that the city will lift its state of emergency and all covid-related restrictions on July 1.
With the 4th of July around the corner, the mayor is also expected to talk about firework safety.